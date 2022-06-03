Summer Destinations 2022

With warmer weather finally here, and kids getting out of school for the summer, it’s time to start planning some summer fun! Whether you want to travel across the state, or stay close by, we’ve pulled together some options to consider. Included are some local day events, as well as full weekend festivals.

To kick it off, you’ll want to consider all the things happening in our area during the month of June, including Cedar Springs Summer Celebration events, free movie nights, free concerts, and more! Click here to download and see what’s available.