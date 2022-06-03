Memorial Day 2022

The Cedar Springs Glen Hill American Legion Post at Elmwood Cemetery Monday, in front of the Civil War monument.

Photo by J. Reed.

The Avenue of Flags lines the cemetery drive each Memorial Day in Elmwood Cemetery.

By Judy Reed

Blue sky, sunshine, and warm weather welcomed area residents on Monday, May 30, as they gathered in cemeteries and parks for the annual Memorial Day services.

Here in Cedar Springs, the Glen Hill American Legion Post held services at Elmwood Cemetery, where the Avenue of Flags memorialized veterans laid to rest there. There were names at each of the flags along the walkway, and flags on all the veteran’s graves, dating as far back as the Civil War. The American Legion also held services at Solon Cemetery and East Nelson Cemetery. They had planned to hold services at Veterans Memorial Park on Oak Street as well, but had to cancel them due to the park being closed because of construction on the bridge over Cedar Creek.

Jerry Dennis, a 1963 Cedar Springs graduate, was the guest speaker.

Memorial Day services were also held at Algoma and Sparta.