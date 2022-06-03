Former Red Flannel Queen wins teen USA state title

Isabella Mosqueda, of Cedar Springs, is the new Miss Michigan Teen USA. Photo by Edwin Shaw Productions



Isabella Mosqueda was the 2019 Red Flannel Queen.

Bella was the first contestant to be both Red Flannel Princess (2008) and Red Flannel Queen.

Isabella Mosqueda, the 2019 Red Flannel Queen and a 2021 graduate of Cedar Springs High school, won the Miss Michigan Teen USA title last Saturday, May 28.

Isabella, who is the daughter of Catreal and Patrick Walters of Cedar Springs, competed against 39 girls for the coveted title. On Friday, she competed in an interview, and then later competed in the prelims, where she wore a fitness outfit, and then a beauty gown. On Saturday, she made the cut from 39 to 15 girls and then the cut from 15 to 6. Isabella was ecstatic when they announced her as the winner.

“Winning this title is so important to me because I know that I can meet so many people and make an impact on them,” she said.

Isabella will go on to compete at the national pageant in September. This next year she will be busy preparing for Miss Teen USA, doing events locally and across the state. “If I were to win Miss Teen USA I would continue being an advocate for people with invisible disabilities and use my following to bring to light other important issues,” Isabella told the Post.

Miss Michigan Teen USA Isabella Mosqueda on the left, and Miss Michigan USA Aria Hutchinson on the right.



If you’d like to help Isabella realize her dream, please contact Catreal Walters at sassycat2230@gmail.com to donate to this great cause.

Bella has just graduated from GRCC with her associates degree. She went through the early middle college program offered by Cedar Springs High School. She will be going to Wayne State University starting in the fall to major in biology for her undergraduate degree, and she will then go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. She currently works at Butterworth Hospital lives in Cedar Springs.

You can follow Isabella on her social media on Instagram at MISSMITEENUSA and isabella.mosqueda.