Temporary facility to provide WIC services

From Kent County Health Department

The Kent County Health Department is using North Kent Connect as a temporary site to provide WIC services to clients in Northern Kent County. This location offers appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Due to the increased demand, appointments will be extended to Fridays, starting in June 2022. North Kent Connect is located at 10075 Northland Dr. NE in Rockford. To schedule an appointment, call 616-632-7200. For questions related to the clinic, call 616-632-7096.

This partnership has been a great opportunity to serve clients until the North County Campus in Cedar Springs opens in 2023.

About North Kent Connect Services: North Kent Connect has a food party, thrift store and farm stand. They offer case management services which help clients identify financial, educational and work goals. North Kent Connect also partners with Arbor Circle, Family Promise and West Michigan Works. To see if you qualify for services or to make and appointment, call 616-866-3478.