Pickleball fever grows in Cedar Springs

2022 kickoff is June 7

courtesy photo

It’s been called the fastest growing sport in America: pickleball. With 4.8 million people now playing—almost double the number from just five years ago, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association—pickleball has a bid for Olympic inclusion. Cedar Springs aligns with this nation-wide growing love for the sport. The Cedar Springs Area is fortunate to have community courts due to Cedar Springs Public Schools and many community volunteers.

A “2022 Cedar Springs Pickleball Kick-off” is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 from 5-7 pm at the Hilltop Courts located on the southwest corner of Muskegon and Main Streets, weather permitting. All ages, genders, and playing ability are invited to the Kick-off. New players can learn more and give it a try. Experienced players can meet each other and play a few games.

Last summer a group of community members, having learned about pickleball, asked Cedar Springs Public School Superintendent Scott Smith about refurbishing the old and deteriorating tennis courts at Hilltop Administration Building and converting them into pickleball courts. He explained there were no school funds available for this project but if community members could raise their own money, it would be permissible.

Volunteers quickly began straightening the exterior fence, filling and leveling the pavement inside the fence, followed by removal of the light poles in the middle area. The pavement and surrounding walls were power washed, two red courts were painted, and nets were installed.

There are currently over 100 Cedar Springs pickleball players using the free pickleball app called GroupMe. New players are joining every week. Three indoor courts were set up inside Beach Elementary where North Kent Community Enrichment organized open play three nights a week between October and April.

The sport is fun, social, and friendly. Rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

The basics:

*Fun Sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong

*Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized courts with a slightly modified tennis net

*Played with a paddle and plastic ball with holes

*Played as doubles or singles

With the increased number of Cedar Springs Area players, it was decided two more courts were needed at Hilltop. These are expected to be completed around June 4, weather permitting. This will give our community a total of four courts with the potential of six courts in this area if the need arises and donations are secured.

The Community Building Development Team (CBDT) recently donated $2,000 toward the court project as the organization continues to work in cooperation with existing organizations to enhance enrichment opportunities for Cedar Springs Area residents. The pickleball court project has received approximately $5,500 in donated funds, labor, and materials through private citizens as well as the CBDT.

For those wanting to learn to play pickleball, North Kent Community Enrichment will have two 6-session classes starting June 13 for $30 designed for first-time players. A morning class from 9 -10:30 am for those 11-17 years old and an evening class 6 – 7:30 pm for 17 and older. Register online at www.mynkce.com or call their office at 616.696.7320.

If you want to connect with others who are playing in Cedar Springs use the free website of www.PlayTimeScheduler.com and then search Cedar Springs Area. It works great on all desktops, browsers, and mobile devices. No download is required.

The GroupMe app is also a free option for private communication between Cedar Springs Area pickleball players. Download the app and search for Cedar Springs Pickleballers. Submit a request to join. This app provides texting opportunities among players to establish dates and times for play.

Or, just come out and play if you see others at the courts and join in the fun. The public courts open to anyone from dusk to dawn.

If you have any questions, please contact Sue Wolfe at 616.696.8432 or SueQ@hughes.net