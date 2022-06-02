Grand opening for Lake Life Farms

Lake Life Farms, a new family-owned cannabis company located at 4116 17 Mile Rd, in Cedar Springs, invites the public to come check them out this Friday, June 3, when they hold their grand opening.

This new deli-styledispensary allows you to smell and inspect your flower before purchasing. They feel that makes for a better shopping experience for the customer because customers will know what they are getting.

Lake Lakes Farms said what makes their dispensary different is that they are involved with the product from the beginning, through their cultivation, processing, and finally retail operation. “We operate licenses across the vertical, meaning we control much of our product from its birth through sale and your consumption,” they said.

You can find flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, edibles, and gear at their new location in Cedar Springs. They also have a retail store in Big Rapids.

“We supply our own flower and other products among other Michigan favorites in a clean, bright and welcoming environment with ample parking and ease of location,” they said.

You can shop either in the store or online at https://lakelifefarms.com/. Go online to check out discounts for first time customers, patients, veterans, and students among other competitive specials.

Business hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a paid advertisement