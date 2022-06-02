Amanda Rae Scott of Sparta, MI, age 39, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born to David and Debra (Snyder) Bennett on June 10, 1982, in Grand Rapids, MI. Amanda enjoyed spending time outdoors and with friends and family. She is survived by both parents, David and Debra Bennett; siblings, Joshua (Michelle) Bennett and David (Kim Wilson) Bennett Jr.; spouse, Michael Scott; children, Mariah, Katelynn, and Nicholas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gloria and Ted Scott; sister-in-law, Virginia (Roger) Remmelts; nieces and nephews, Blake, Adrianna, Klohe, Joshua, Blake, and Avery; aunt and uncle, John and Roxanne Cyrstal; and her cat, Fidget. Amanda was preceded in death by her brother, Chadwick Bennett; and grandparents, Percy (Dorothy) Bennett and Lambert (Beverly) Snyder. The family would like to thank the staff of Spectrum Health Hospice for their care and compassion towards Amanda. A time of public visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at North Ridge Funeral Home, 88 E. Division Street, Sparta, MI 49345. The funeral service was celebrated at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation. Pastor Skip Meyers officiating. Procession to Fairplains Cemetery followed. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial donation towards Amanda’s funeral expenses via the Tribute Fund tab on her obituary page.

