The Post travels to Lowell to celebrate birthday

On Saturday, May 21, “The Cedar Springs Post” traveled with Dale Garner from Sand Lake to The Laurels of Kent in Lowell, MI, to join with family and friends to celebrate the 101st birthday of her Mother-in-law, Eva Hodges, a resident at The Laurels. Included in the photo are Eve’s son, Kenneth Garner (standing far right) and wife Beth (on his right, from Alabama, Daughters-in law Dale (holding “Post”) and Carlene, seated on the left, and some of Eva’s many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

That must’ve been a great birthday celebration! Thanks so much, Dale, for taking us with you!

