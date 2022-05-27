Lest we forget

This statue stands in Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs as a tribute to those who fought in the Civil War. Post photo by J. Reed.

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those that gave their lives while defending our country. It’s also a day to remember all those that have served and are now deceased. Inside this issue are the names of many of the veterans buried in area cemeteries (though not all), and we honor them with this issue of The Cedar Springs Post. If you know of a veteran’s name that is missing from the list, please let us know and we’ll add them for next year.

There are some memorial activities and ceremonies taking place, though not as many as in prior years.

The Cedar Springs Historical Society will NOT hold its annual Memorial Cemetery Walk this year. They hope to return next year.

Cedar Springs: The American Legion Glen Hill Post #287 in Cedar Springs will hold their annual Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30. They will be at Elmwood Cemetery at 9 a.m., Solon Cemetery at 10 a.m., East Nelson Cemetery at about 11 a.m., and Veterans Memorial Park, (corner of Main and Oak in Cedar Springs) at about noon. This year’s speaker is Jerry Dennis, a 1963 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, and a member of Post 459 in Grand Rapids, where he serves as Judge Advocate and Service Officer. The Cedar Springs High School Marching Band will also be back this year. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post #287.

Algoma Township: The Algoma Historical Society will be holding its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The special Guest of Honor will be veteran Esther Barr. Please come out to this special memorial service and support all of our USA veterans.

Sand Lake: The Sand Lake VFW disbanded last year. We have no info on whether any other post will have services in any of the area cemeteries.

Sparta: Sparta will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 10:30 am in Lamoreaux Park (256 Park St.), Sparta. The Memorial Ceremony is hosted by the American Legion Post 107 and Sparta Township Historic Commission.