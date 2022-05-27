Four Red Hawks Qualify for the Division I State Finals

Sophomore Dylan Lafontsee qualified for the State Championships with a long jump of 21’3”. Photo by Justin Jones



The Boys and Girls Track teams traveled to the Lakeshore on Friday, May 20, to compete in the Region 2, Division 1 Championships hosted by Grand Haven High School. Both teams qualified two individuals for the June 4th State Finals to be held at Rockford High School.

The boys team finished 12th in the 17-team field with 23 points. State qualifiers were Senior Gabe White in the Pole Vault (2nd place – 13’3”) and Sophomore Dylan Lafontsee in the long jump (5th place – 21’3”). Other point scorers for the Red Hawks were: Junior Espen Wood in the 3200-meter run with a 3rd place finish (9:51. 31); Junior Josh Kriekaard in the discus with a personal record (PR) throw of 123-03 to finish in 7th place; and the 4 x 200 meter relay teams 6th place effort in 1:35.21. The relay team consisted of Ryan West, Kevin VanderHaag, Dylan Lafontsee and Mitch Metiva.

Senior Alyssa Detweiler is the 2022 Regional Champion in the High Jump. Photo by Aubrie French.



On the girls side, the Red Hawks finished 10th in the 17-team field. The Lady Red Hawks were led by Senior Alyssa Detweiler who leaped to a winning jump of 5’4” in the High Jump to secure a first place finish and Regional Championship. Alyssa’s effort qualifies her for the State Finals in two weeks. Joining Alyssa will be Sophomore Taylor Diemond. Taylor finished as runner up in the pole vault competition with a vault of 11’3” punching her ticket to the 2022 State Championship Meet. Senior Emily Neiderheide narrowly missed a berth in the State Finals with her 3rd place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.60.

The Red Hawks will be back in action this week at Comstock Park High School for the Metro Health Invitational.