Cedar Springs grad killed in WWII

Tombstone photo from findagrave.com, by Ron “Ozzie” Oswalt.



By Judy Reed

This Memorial Day in 2022, we remember Pfc. Curtiss Beach, 22. He was a graduate of Cedar Springs High School, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtiss Beach, of Cedar Springs, according to the article printed in a Rockford, Michigan, newspaper in 1945.

According to the article, he had made his home in Rockford, with his wife, Evelyn, and three young children, Penny (3), Jeff (2), and Pat (1). He entered the service in July 1944 and went overseas in January 1945 with the 3rd Army 35th Division. He was killed in action in Germany two months later, on March 8. He is buried in Elmwood Cemetery.

Besides his parents, wife, and children, he also left behind three brothers and three sisters: Sam, Tom, Allan, Rhea, Ruby, and Ruth.

Many thanks to Sharon Jett, Director of the Cedar Springs Historical Society, for sharing this news clipping with us.