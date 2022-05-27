Bissell Pet Foundation sets new adoption record

Over 13,500 pets find loving homes during the nation’s largest funded adoption event

Bissell Pet Foundation is excited to announce the adoption of more than 13,500 cats and dogs during our Spring National Empty the Shelters event hosted in a record-setting 280 shelters in 45 states earlier this month. This is a new seasonal record number of adoptions for the Spring National event!

The pets found loving homes over two weeks during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” the nation’s largest funded adoption event. The May 2022 event encouraged adoption through reduced adoption fees at 280 shelters in 45 states.

From May 2–15, approximately 6,035 cats and 7,469 dogs were adopted through this lifesaving event. The foundation extended “Empty the Shelters” to include an additional week to ensure as many pets as possible made it out of shelters and into loving homes. Shelters across the country currently face unprecedented overcrowding due to slowed adoptions and pandemic-related issues such as lack of spay/neuter services, staffing shortages, and more. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees, allowing participating shelters to charge $25 or less per cat or dog, which gives a needed boost to their adoption rates.

“Right now, shelters are so full, and pets are experiencing longer stays. Our partners are reporting that ‘Empty the Shelters’ is driving even more adopters into their facilities. With the decline in transport, local adoptions have become our primary lifesaving tool,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is an expensive program for our small foundation, but it is a proven success, and we can’t turn our backs when we know we can save thousands of lives in one event.”

One of those success stories happened here in Kent County, at the Kent County Animal Shelter. A wonderful dog named Princess Leia was adopted on May 4, 2022 (Star Wars Day)! Princess Leia was waiting for a home at the shelter for 111 days before she was adopted. And she looks to be happy with her new mom!

Princess Leia with her new owners. From Kent County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

Princess Leia at home with her new mom. From KCAS Facebook page.

BissellL Pet Foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home is the driving force behind “Empty the Shelters.” In 2016, BisselL Pet Foundation created this reduced-fee adoption event—hosted at just a few Michigan shelters in the beginning—to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem. Since then, this event has grown to be the foundation’s most prominent program and the country’s largest funded adoption event. To date, “Empty the Shelters” has helped find homes for 96,068 pets and provided more than $7.6 million in direct funding to shelter partners to support pet adoptions.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” cannot continue growing without donor support. The foundation is seeking donations to expand to more shelters in more states, and 100% of contributions will go directly to fund pet adoptions: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations/. For more information on Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.