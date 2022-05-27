“A New Skirt in Town” this weekend at the Kent Theatre. Photo by Tom Noreen.



Reviewed by Tom Noreen

What do you do when the status quo is thrown out the window and your simple life plunges over a Class VI rapids? That’s what happens to a tradition-bound Amish community when a young lady, Delilah, shows up claiming to be the new owner of the town’s mercantile. Apparently, the prior owner, Isaiah, had a bit of a dalliance during his Rumspringa. Rumspringa is a rite of passage for Amish youth to explore other ways of life and fall in love before facing the big decision of being baptized into the Amish community or leaving it. Delilah did not know that her father was Amish until just before he died, when her mother gave her birth certificate to her. Suffice it to say, the male hierarchy is threatened and the ladies of the town secretly support Delilah as she stands her ground.

Playwright Scott Phillips keeps you laughing at the characters and their foibles. He also takes great license with the town’s name, Intercourse, PA. He milks that for all it’s worth. I had a great time laughing my way through the production. I know I missed a couple of jokes because I was still laughing at the one before.

If you didn’t see it the first run or listen for the jokes you missed, you can do it this weekend. Show dates are May 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kent Theatre. Tickets are $12 in advance from the Cedar Springs Public Library or by emailing phillips4ba@yahoo.com. At the door, they are $15 and tickets for youth under 18 are $6. For more information go to the Cedar Springs Community Players on Facebook.