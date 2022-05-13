Trufant man killed in motorcycle crash

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of West Peck Road near South Lake Road in Montcalm Township for a report of two motorcycles that had been involved in crashes at approximately 10:48 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The investigation revealed that the two motorcycles were travelling in a group and were eastbound on West Peck Road approaching South Lake Road. The group slowed to turn north onto South Lake Road, however, two of the motorcyclists lost control. The bikes then went off the roadway to the right and came to rest in a swampy area. The driver of one of the motorcycles, a 55-year-old Trufant man, was pronounced dead after being transported to United Memorial Hospital. The second driver, a 41-year-old male from Belding, fled the scene but has since been located and interviewed.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590. The crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, and the Montcalm Township Fire Department.



