The Post travels to Austria

The Post recently traveled across the sea to go on the “Bier & Kulture” Tour of Bavaria and Bohemia with Cedar Springs Brewing, and 32 guests from our community. The group visited many famous beer and tourist destinations in Bavaria, Austria and the Czech Republic. The photo was taken in Salzburg, Austria.

Thank you, David Ringler and Cedar Springs Brewing for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Taking a business trip? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!