Man dies in Sparta crash

Photo of the Tatroe family. Brandon Tatroe was killed in a two-car crash last Saturday. Photo from gofundme page.



Scene of the crash at Sparta Avenue and Ball Creek. Photo by 13 on your side.



A 27-year-old Greenville man, who was originally from Sparta, died last Saturday in a crash at Sparta Avenue and Ball Creek in Sparta Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Police said that a Ford Escape, driven by 27-year-old Brandon Tatroe, stopped at Sparta Ave and Ball Creek and then pulled out in front of a northbound Jeep Cherokee, which resulted in the crash. Mr. Tatroe died as a result of his injuries.

His wife, Courtney Tatroe, 28, was a passenger in the Escape, and suffered injuries, but is in stable condition. Their children—a one-month-old and a 2-year-old–were in the rear seat of the Escape. The 2-year-old reportedly has a broken leg, and the one-month-old escaped with no injuries. All passengers in the Escape were transported to a local hospital.

Gabriel Brown, 20, from Sparta was the driver of the Jeep, and Arieanna Johnson, a 21-year-old female from Muskegon, was his passenger. Both suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the KCSO Traffic Unit.

A gofundme has been set up for the Tatroe family by Courtney’s mother, Brenda.

“My daughter is a widow at 28 years old, with two young babies to raise in honor of their father. Any financial help for funeral expenses, medical expenses, and other expenses would help her with the heavy burden that she now carries,” it reads in the description.

To visit the gofundme page and to donate, visit https://gofund.me/29da2f36.