Library birthday party

CS Library is celebrating 5 years at new location!

The Cedar Springs Public Library’s building is turning five years old on Friday, May 13. The Grand Opening of its current location at 107 N. Main St. was on May 13, 2017, thanks to the generous donors and donated products and services from the community and local businesses. To celebrate this birthday, the Library will be offering public tours on the hour from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and will have a special Birthday Storytime starting at 11:15 a.m. for kids. There will be birthday gift bags for all ages and refreshments to enjoy! Anybody is welcome to attend and celebrate with the Cedar Springs Public Library!