Kent County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit in Louisville

Pictured here are officers from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisville Mounted Police Department. Photo from KCSO Facebook page.



The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit made history last week when they patrolled at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) asked them to assist at the Kentucky Derby with keeping spectactors safe. They were the first ever out-of-state mounted unit to help at the event.

We love seeing the Mounted Unit. They usually walk in our Red Flannel Parade, and appear at various community events. They most recently had a couple of horses and deputies at the Community Easter Egg hunt.

Congratulations to the Mounted Unit for making history last week! Keep up the good work!