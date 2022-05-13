Fugitives captured in Indiana

Escaped convict back in custody; corrections officer dies of gunshot wound

Casey White



Vicky White



A manhunt for two fugitives from Alabama wanted by U.S. Marshals had a bittersweet ending Monday, May 9, in Evansville, Indiana.

Law enforcement had been looking for escaped convict Casey White, 38, and the woman who had aided in his escape, Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56. They pair were not related, nor married. But, according to inmates, they had a special relationship, and Vicky helped him escape on April 29, which was to be her last day of work before retirement.

The 6-foot-nine 260-pound inmate was awaiting trial on a murder charge, and was already serving time for attempted murder. Vicky White told co-workers she was taking him for a mental health evaluation, but there was not one scheduled, and the pair disappeared.

Casey White was spotted at car wash in Evansville, Indiana Monday. There was a brief chase by law enforcement. Vicky White was driving, and reportedly held a gun to her head.

Officers rammed the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch so it ended up on its side. They found that the female driver was unconscious and still had a weapon in her hand. They removed Casey White from the vehicle, and he reportedly said, “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it.”

The coroner will determine whether the wound was self-inflicted or not.