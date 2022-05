ROBERT LEROY GRICE

April 3, 1932 – December 24, 2021

Friday May 20, 2022 a Celebration of Life will be held for Robert Leroy Grice. Private Family Internment at Solon Township Cemetery at 3 p.m. Tribute to Bob’s life at 3:15 p.m. Pastor Tylor Hubbell officiating. Dinner to follow at Solon Township Hall, 15185 Agloma Ave. NE, Cedar Springs.