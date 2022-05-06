Two injured, power pole broken in crash

After this pickup truck was hit by a car that ran a stop sign, it left the road and hit this Consumers Energy bucket truck. Photo from Fox17.



A chain reaction that resulted from a car crash resulted in minor injuries for the drivers, damage to Consumers Energy equipment and a broken power pole.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a 93-year-old man from Howard City ran a stop sign on Myers Lake Avenue at 18 Mile Rd at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, and his car collided with a pickup truck that was westbound on 18 Mile Rd.

The collision caused the pickup truck, driven by a 43-year-old Sand Lake man, to leave the roadway and strike an unoccupied Consumer’s Energy bucket truck, while there were two linemen up in the bucket. The power pole was broken, and one of the trucks was knocked on its side.

The report is still under investigation by the deputies. Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The Consumer Energy employees were not injured.