Teen receives award from MSP

Pictured from left to right: F/Lt. Andrew Fias (Lakeview Post Commander), Kadence Pringle, and Captain Dale Hinz (Sixth District Commander). Courtesy photo from MSP.



A 14-year-old girl from the MSP Lakeview Post area was recently recognized by the Michigan State Police for intervening on behalf of another girl who was being victimized.

Kadence Pringle, 14, received the Distinguished Citizen award April 19 from F/Lt. Fias, Lakeview Post Commander and Lt. Col. Hinz, Deputy Director, Field Operations Bureau for her actions in reporting an assault victim.

According to Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, Sixth District Public Information Officer, Kadence and a friend, Sarah Foote, 13, were communicating with a third young female victim via Snapchat. “The victim shared that she was being sexually assaulted. Both girls reported the conversation to police and through investigative leads a suspect was arrested for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. Their quick thinking and willingness to help a person they knew little about demonstrated a depth of character not always seen in children that age,” said Robinson.

Foote received her award earlier this spring.