Rewards up to $10,000 for escaped inmate and $5,000 for corrections officer

Casey White’s mugshot

Casey White in corrections facility

Vicky White

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday April 29.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. White confessed about the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared. He stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Vicky White is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

The U.S. Marshals Service has adopted the case of inmate Casey White and the disappearance of Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (The two Whites are not related.)

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, 56, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White’s escape from jail.

Authorities said Vicky White sold her home a month ago, and she was supposed to retire on Friday, the day she and Casey White disappeared.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.

Authorities say Vicki and Casey White may be traveling in a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge. It is unknown what license plate is on the vehicle, or it may have no license plate. The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun. There is minor damage to the rear left bumper.

Anyone with information on White’s location or Assistant Director of Corrections White’s disappearance is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. “Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive,” said Keely.