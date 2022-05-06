Red Hawks lose to FHE; get win at Comerica Park

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks Varsity baseball team got a win at Comerica Park last Saturday. Comerica Park is the home field for the Detroit Tigers.



The Red Hawk Varsity baseball team faced some tough competition last week.

April 25

Last Monday they opened against Forest Hills Eastern in the first of a three-game series. Clay Oosting started the first game on the mound. He went 6 strong innings, striking out 4 and walking only one. At the plate, Cedar Springs was only able to put together three hits with singles from Haydon Koepke, Aiden Brunin and Zach Reed. The game ended in a 3-0 loss. Considering the fact that Eastern was undefeated and had beaten all of their opponents by 10 or more runs up to this point, a loss by only 3 runs was respectable.

In the second game Cayden Steinebach went 3.1 innings and got knocked around a bit, allowing 10 hits. Jacob Rocafort came on to finish up the game. The bats were quiet again this game, coming on strong in the final innings, but it was too little too late. Aiden Brunin had a double, while Bryce Luevano, Braydon Gregory and Adler May each added a single in the 12-2 loss.

April 27

On Wednesday our boys traveled to Comstock Park for a single non-conference game. Parker Vaughn tossed a two-hitter, striking out 8 and walking 2 in his complete game on the mound. The bats finally came alive as they compiled 9 hits. Cayden Steinebach and Aiden Brunin led the charge with 2 hits apiece, while Vaughn, Oosting, Terpstra, Gregory and Reed each added a single in the 11-1 victory.

April 28

On Thursday Cedar Springs took on the Eagles of Forest Hills Eastern for the third and final time of the season. This contest took place at the Meijer Sports Complex (formerly Art Van). Sophomore Hunter Hendges made his varsity debut on the mound for the Red Hawks. He pitched a complete game striking out 1 and walking one. The Eagles hit the baseball hard and, for all but one error-filled inning, the defense played great. Hendges allowed only 3 earned runs in his 6 innings but lost the game 7-1. At the plate, the Red Hawks only managed 4 hits. Vaughn had a single and a double. Brunin and Reed each had a single. Coach Glyshaw was pleased at the competitiveness of 2 of the 3 games and stated, “When we play clean baseball, our pitchers will keep us in every game. When we kick the ball around, we beat ourselves.”

April 30

It is the opportunity of a lifetime for the Cedar Springs baseball players to play on the home field of the Detroit Tigers, and to see their name up on the billboard. Courtesy photo.



On Saturday, Cedar Springs went on the road to play the Yale Bulldogs at Comerica Park. The Tigers organization allows high school games to be played on their field on one Saturday during the season while the big club is on the road. It was an experience that, for most of these kids, is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Walker Glyshaw started on the mound. In four innings of work he struck out 3 and walked 1 to earn the win. Clay Oosting came on in relief, pitching 3 innings. He struck out 6 Bulldogs and walked 1. The Red Hawks managed to bat 17 players in the game. Parker Vaughn had the hit of the day, blasting a triple into the left-center gap. Haydon Koepke, Clay Oosting, Ryan Vos, Brennen Porter, Braydon Gregory, and Zach Reed each had a hit as well. The final score ended Cedar Springs 6, Yale 2.

At about the half-way point of the season, the Cedar Springs Varsity Baseball team is sitting at a frustrating, but respectable, 8-7

This week they will play 3 against conference opponent Thornapple-Kellogg on Tuesday and Thursday. Wednesday they will be at 5th 3rd Park to take on Zeeland West.