Lori’s Voice accepting applications for new van gifting program

After 10 years of serving families, Lori’s Voice, a West Michigan based non-profit which helps families of children with limited mobility cover the costs of accessible vans, home renovations, educational resources, and other costs that insurance doesn’t cover, is now accepting applications for its new van gifting program.

Since its founding in 2012 near Grand Rapids, Lori’s Voice and its team of volunteers has helped more than 600 children, gifting more than $1.7 million dollars to families in need.

In the fall of 2021, a generous donor gave Lori’s Voice a gift of $1 million and pledged $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to support the charity’s activities. Lori’s Voice is now accepting applications for one of its new initiatives – giving away a brand-new wheelchair accessible van every three months to a Michigan family. This gifting program is in addition to the other services that Lori’s Voice provides.

“This is an exciting time,” says Lori’s Voice Co-Founder Lori Hastings. “This program of gifting new vans will change the lives of both the child and their caregivers and we are delighted to open up the application process. Seeing the smile on a child’s face when they can get out and experience more of the world is incredible.”

To qualify for entry, a child must be under 21 years old, a legal resident of the State of Michigan, and have a neurological or degenerative disease that results in significant and permanent mobility issues. Eight applications will be randomly chosen and the Lori’s Voice board will then select one family to receive the van. As soon as the recipient for one van is announced, the application process for the next van will be open.

“These kids don’t have disabilities—rather different abilities. We’re excited to celebrate those abilities and help where we can,” adds Hastings.

Potential applicants and donors can learn more about Lori’s Voice and fill out a submission form at LorisVoice.org.