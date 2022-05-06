Democrat wins 74th District house seat

Democrat Carol Glanville is the new representative in Michigan’s 74th district.

By Judy Reed

For the first time in 30 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the 74th District in Kent County.

In Tuesday’s special election, Democratic contender Carol Glanville beat out Republican candidate Robert Regan by a vote of 7288 to 5697. There were also 1,117 write-in votes. Republican Mike Milanowski ran as a certified write-in.

The special election was held due to the seat going vacant when former Rep. Mark Huizenga won the senate seat vacated by Peter MacGregor, who is now Kent County treasurer.

Glanville will serve a partial term, good until the end of year.

“West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” said Glanville, in a Facebook post. “Our campaign has truly been inspired by the outpouring of support received from all walks of life and political beliefs. The people of the 74th District have spoken, and I hear you. We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change for the people of Michigan. Thank you, and let’s get to work!”

The last time a Democrat held the seat was in 1991-92, when Tracey Yokich was the 74th District representative. It currently covers Algoma Township, Alpine Township, Cedar Springs, Grandville, Rockford, Solon Township, Sparta Township, Tyrone Township, and Walker in Kent County. That will change, however, with the next election cycle, when the new redistricting map takes effect.