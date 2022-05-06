Boys Track wins fourth in a row

Senior Gabe Minnich competes in the 4 x 800 meter relay. Photo by edit: Karl Minnich.



The boys track team reeled off its fourth consecutive win last week with victories over OK Gold Conference opponents Ottawa Hills and Middleville. The Red Hawks now find themselves 4-2 in the Conference standings as the championship portion of the season quickly approaches.

The team scored points in 16 out of 17 events. The balanced team effort was led by Sophomore Elliot Moleski. Elliot posted victories in the 110 hurdles (18.32) and the 300 meter hurdles (45.65) running personal records (PR’s) in both events. Other first place finishers for the Red Hawks were: Mitch Metiva (100 meter dash), Josh Kriekaard (shot put), Gabe White (pole vault), Hunter Brosseau (discus), 4 x 200 meter relay team of Kevin VanderHaag, Gabe White, Ryan West and Mitch Metiva.

Secondplace finishers: Gabe White (400 meter dash), Carter Moleski (800 meter run), Josh Kriekaard (discus), Kaine Polczak (high jump), Dylan Lafontsee (long jump), 4 x 100 meter relay team of Trevor Page, Kevin VanderHaag, Mitch Metiva and Ryan West, 4 x 400 meter relay team of Gabe White, Elliot Moleski, Eli Malon and Ivan Winters.

Third place finishers for the Red Hawks: Dylan Lafontsee (100 & 200 meter dash), Espen Wood (1600 & 3200 meter runs), Hunter Brosseau (shot put), Cayden Steinebach (pole vault), Mitch Metiva (long jump) and the 4 x 800 relay team of Caleb Vansickle, Gabe Minnich, Carter Moleski and Espen Wood.

The team will close out the dual meet portion of the season this week at Forest Hills Eastern and then return home on Saturday, May 7th to host the Red Hawk Invitational.