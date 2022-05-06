Big Serve event shows big love



City Impact and Frost Creek Church served the people of Cedar Springs by helping them with projects that needed to be done. Photos from City Impact facebook page.



City Impact and Frost Creek Church left church walls behind last Sunday morning served together on the streets of Cedar Springs instead in an event they called the Big Serve.

According to the City Impact Facebook page, people from the two organizations formed teams and went out and repaired decks, trailer skirting, windows, painted trailers, and more.

Crews also picked up trash all over the city, and the Grocery Garage did a pop-up shop that served 40 families with food.

Teams also did projects at Mission Point and Creative Technologies Academy.

City Impact Disciple Builders has many more projects around the city to be done, so if you would like to be involved call 616-843-2438.