The National Honor Society volunteers who helped with the race for H’s Grind Scholarship. Courtesy photo.

Taylor Hunt is the first ever winner of H’s Grind Scholarship. Courtesy photo.



Last Sunday, April 24, the Cedar Springs High School National Honor Society hosted a 5k run/walk to celebrate the first annual H’s Grind Scholarship.

Members of the community teamed up to enjoy a 5k, celebrate the nominated athletes, and eat some donuts. Before the race H (teacher and coach Justin Harnden) took time to recognize all of the scholarship candidates. Every varsity coach was asked to nominate a senior athlete who works very hard but isn’t often recognized. The senior was then required to write a one-page essay on a time where they had to grind.

This year H elected to have friends of his—who had no relation to Cedar Springs—read the essays and vote on the winner. H announced that the first ever winner of his scholarship was Taylor Hunt, who was recommended by Brandon Miller, coach for the girls basketball team.

The goal was to raise $1000 for one scholarship. Through donations, t-shirt funds, and entry fees for the 5k, the NHS was able to raise over $3,000 dollars. With the extra money they were able to give out two $500 scholarships to second and third place, and set money aside to fund next year’s scholarship. Congrats to Tate Ringelberg and Mia Cooper. If you would like to still donate to H’s scholarship, and/or buy t-shirts, and help fund winners to come – please contact allyladd0721@gmail.com or madeline.schultz@csredhawks.org