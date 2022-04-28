Fire destroys family home

This home in Solon Township was destroyed by fire Tuesday. Photo from Solon Fire facebook page.



By Judy Reed

An early morning fire on Tuesday, April 27, destroyed the home of a Solon Township family.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Sunset View about 6:30 a.m.

They were assisted by Algoma, Alpine, Cedar Springs, Courtland, Kent City, Rockford Ambulance, and Sand Lake Fire Departments.

Fire Chief Rich Hays was out of town, so we were unable to get details on what may have caused the fire.

If you would like to help the Verdi family, who lost everything in the fire, you can visit a gofundme page that has been set up for them, or drop off donations to Ensley Real Estate at 71 N. Main St in Cedar Springs.

Go fund me at https://gofund.me/d2ee0f92

Needed: