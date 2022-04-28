Empty the Shelters pet adoption event

Empty the Shelters is back! On May 2 – 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $25 or less per dog or cat to help pets find loving homes. This event will be hosted nationwide in more than 275 shelters across 40 states.

Empty the Shelters is BPF’s largest program, and we need your support to keep it going and growing. If you’re unable to adopt, please give to the Empty the Shelters fund, where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home. You can do that by visiting https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations/.

Note – not every shelter is participating for the full event. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm their adoption day details. https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/map-detail/?map_region=midwest