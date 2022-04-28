Don’t forget to vote

Election to fill 74th District house seat

Residents will need to vote on Tuesday, May 3, to fill the state of Michigan house seat in the 74th district. It was formerly occupied by Mark Huizenga, who ran and won the house senate seat vacated by former senator Peter MacGregor. MacGregor is now Kent County treasurer.

There are three candidates running for the 74th district seat—but only two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Robert Regan and Democrat Carol Glanville won the special primary election March 1. However, Republican Mike Milanowski has also entered the race as a qualified write-in candidate.

Whomever wins on May 3rd will serve until the end of this year.

Another primary and regular election will take place in August and November of this year, based on new districts, to serve in 2023.

The 74th district currently covers the cities of Cedar Springs, Rockford, and Grandville; and the townships of Algoma, Alpine, Solon, Sparta, and Tyrone.

Carol Glanville – Democrat

Born and raised in West Michigan, the daughter of union workers, Carol is ready to advocate for working families, with a focus on education, economic development, and the environment.

Carol lived abroad for two years in South Korea, and 12 years in Chicago teaching throughout the city. From those experiences, she developed a keen dedication to the principles of equity and inclusion; seeking to understand the historic patterns that have created the current systemic strengths and weaknesses we face today and steps to mediating those challenges. She’s committed to not only representing, but empowering her constituents.

Carol brings diverse professional experience to the table. A life-long educator, she has extensive professional experience in education as a classroom teacher, administrator, and education consultant in private, public, and charter schools.

She previously worked for the Grand Rapids Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Carol works in philanthropy at the Dorothy A Johnson Center for Philanthropy at GVSU developing curriculum and training materials for foundations/grant makers,

In addition to her seat on the Walker City Commission, Carol serves on the advisory boards for Kent County Community Action and County Waste to Energy. She’s also a board member with West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition.

Carol’s knowledge and experience gives her a unique perspective on the issues affecting Grand Rapids and the western suburbs.

Carol hopes to gain your support in flipping a crucial seat to gain the majority in the Michigan State House of Representatives.

Info from her website at http://www.voteglanville.com/meet-carol.html. Go there for more information.

Robert Regan – Republican

I am running because I want to serve the people of our district and represent OUR shared values and OUR shared interests in Lansing.

I am a Bible believing Christian. I believe the Bible to be the inspired Word of God and that is the foundation of my worldview.

I am an entrepreneur.

A Finance Degree from Indiana University as well as an MBA from the DeVos Graduate School of Management opened the doors to an Operations Research position as well as the confidence to start my own manufacturing firm. After ten years of manufacturing, I lost it all and had the unfortunate experience of going through a bankruptcy in the recession of 2008/2009. Then it was time to rebuild. I became a professional recruiter, where I was instrumental in finding, vetting and securing top talent for great Michigan companies like Stryker, Steelcase and Tri-State Hospital.

Then, in 2014, I ran for State Representative. I took 2nd place, surprising everybody. I just love people, I worked really hard and I wanted to serve.

Whether it is finishing one of my 21 marathons, starting businesses, fighting for my children or writing three books. I give it my all and I will continue to give it my all for the people of the 74th.

I am an advocate for the 1st and 2nd amendment as well as the unborn. I support the arts as a volunteer at the Grand Rapids Ballet as well as the Grand Rapids Civic Theater.

But, my love is for people. I want people to become the absolute best they were created to be and frankly, I never met a person I didn’t like. We may not agree on everything. That’s ok. There is still something we can learn from each other and our unique perspective. I believe that within each of us is a divine spark placed there by God and that means we are all important. We all have value.

Info from his website at https://www.regan4michigan.com/. Get info on where he stands on the issues there.

Mike Milanowski—Republican



From his website: Mike Milanowski was born and raised in West Michigan and is now raising a family of his own in Walker. He is the proud father of a son and four girls, one of whom is a military veteran and married to an active duty member of the U.S. Army.

Mike is a member of St. Anthony Parish in Grand Rapids, and active in the church and school running events and chairing the community festival for 10 years. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus #3104 council there. He has also volunteered as a coach for Pioneer Little League.

Mike is a Loan Officer and has built a career on helping families find homes they love and can afford.

He is a conservative driven by compassion, hard work and servant leadership. To learn more about Mike, visit www.votemikemilanowski.com/