Artist meet and greet at O’Flynn’s

Drawing by Angela Helgeson.

Stop by O’Flynn’s on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an artist meet and greet with Angela Helgeson.

Enjoy stunning realistic drawings, ask some questions, and watch an artist bring a graphite illustration to life! Angela will be doing a live drawing during her Artist Meet and Greet. Ask her any questions you want about her art, from what inspires her to drawing techniques she’s learned along her artists’ journey, and buy your favorite piece to brighten up your home!

Artist Angela Helgeson.

Artist Info:

Hi, my name is Angela. Here’s a little info about myself. I took an art class back in high school 20 years ago. It was an intro class. I learned a little bit of everything, but not a lot to be good at any one thing.

About 10 years ago, I went through a divorce and needed something to help with my anxiety and calm my mind. With me always loving art, I tried painting, but was never good at it, and I eventually gave up.

I currently work for a hospital on the covid unit. Last year, April 27, 2021, I got injured on the job. With me being unable to work, my anxiety was out if control. I needed an outlet to calm down my brain. So, October 22, 2021, was the first day I picked up paper and pencil and drew something. It was the first time I felt proud of my art. It wasn’t the best, but it was the first time in 20 years I had drawn with a pencil. I was so happy with my work!

Everyday since then, I draw. Yes, I draw something or I work on a piece of art every day, even if it’s only for 10 minutes. I also watched YouTube videos to find out how to do different things like shading, hair, fur and eyes. I have only been drawing realistic drawing since the beginning of November 2021. I have room to improve my art and I’m excited to see how my work will be! I hope all of you who are reading this will come meet me on May 7, 2022. I look forward to showing you my work and answering any questions you may have.