All-new picture-book app engages young users

Kent District Library Offers iVOX

Kent County, Michigan – Parents are always looking for ways to make learning fun and engaging for their children. Well, thanks to a new offering from Kent District Library, they won’t need to look far!

iVOX is a children’s book app which uses the latest in storytelling technology to delight and engage curious young minds. Children ages 2-10 can follow along with a story while interacting with its characters and scenes—immersing them in the narrative like never before.

KDL patrons can access these exciting new “books that move!” for free. All they need is a KDL library card. iVOX is available online at kdl.org/ivox through any browser or through a free app that’s available for iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire. After accessing iVOX through the web or the app, they just need to select a book to bring it to life.

“We know iVOX is just another way we can help kids fall in love with reading,” said Tammy Schneider, Collection Development Librarian.

iVOX has already garnered awards from parents’ groups. iVOX won 2021 National Parenting Product Awards for Best Apps for Kids and Families and was named a 2021 Mom’s Choice Award winner for best Apps and Software. Visit kdl.org/ivox for more information – and to get the magic going.