Woman killed in motorcycle crash

A woman died Saturday after being thrown from this motorcycle. Courtesy photo.

A 30-year-old woman from Carson City died Saturday after the motorcycle she was a passenger on rear-ended a pickup truck in Greenville.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched to the two-vehicle traffic crash on Saturday, April 09, 2022, at approximately 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of W Carson City Rd. (M-57) and Backus Rd. in Montcalm County, Eureka Township.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old male, was attempting to pass numerous vehicles on M-57 that were slowing for a 2008 Ram pickup truck that was turning left onto Backus Rd. The 2006 Harley Davidson struck the rear of the pickup truck, and the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the motorcycle. The 29-year-old male driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old female passenger suffered fatal injuries. The 51-year-old male driver of the Ram pickup truck was uninjured. Helmets were not worn by the driver or passenger of the motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County EMS, Michigan State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.