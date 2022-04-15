This moth species, “Brilliant Virgin Tiger Moth,” or Grammia brillians, was discovered in Southern Utah by Ranger Steve Mueller. Courtesy photo.







By Ranger Steve Mueller

Wilderness advocates met with Rep. Meijer’s aid on 7 April in a Zoom meeting to discuss the need and merits for protecting wilderness remnants and House Bill 3780. I participated and the group felt my letter that I read was perhaps the most significant contribution to the meeting and the request for Rep. Meijer’s support. The letter follows and significant support from people in his district is important/ Significant support might be as small as 50 people contacting him because few take the time to let their desires be known. This has been a primary mission of mine. Please contact him at: (616) 451-8383 or write him. E-mails will likely be overlooked.

Rep. Peter Meijer

110 Michigan St. NW – Suite 460

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

RE: America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act – HR 3780

Rep. Meijer:

As my lifelong career as a Michigan naturalist and southern Utah ecology field researcher comes to a close, I am writing to ask and encourage you to step up and become a co-sponsor of America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act (HR 3780). This worthy legislation needs bi-partisan support, as it once had, and I believe you are the person who can provide it. It will take a leader.

I have spent meaningful hours, days, weeks, and years in and around the landscape this legislation would protect. I exchanged wedding vows there. I discovered a previously unknown moth species in its plateaus (see attached photo). These lands hold deep meaning for me and others. It has deep connections many for ancestral stewards among Native Americans who live amidst them today. They are uniquely American wild public lands, of vital importance for our nation.

As an ecologist, I know this is a beautiful and essential treasure serving as home to wildlife and plants. The varied terrain provides refuge for many unique species beyond the moth I discovered. There are five wildlife corridors which tie it to the surrounding multi-state area. These natural undisturbed places hold vast quantities of carbon in the plants and soils with carbon that needs to remain there. The high wooded plateaus are crucial to the Grand Staircase watershed in a region being impacted by long term climate change.

Like Pictured Rocks and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshores, the spectacular beauty of the red rock canyonlands make them a national treasure – worthy of protection HR 3780 would provide. Your co-sponsorship of this legislation will be of significant assistance to the long-term protection effort.

I have worked as ranger in Michigan’s State Parks, as a high school and college instructor, National Park Service ranger, ecological researcher, and am a longtime columnist with the Cedar Springs Post and several other publications. As a volunteer, I’ve served the Grand Rapids Audubon Club, the Michigan Alliance for Environmental and Outdoor Education, the Michigan Botanical Club, West Michigan Butterfly Association, the Grand Rapids Camera Club and I’ve been awarded the highest awards by several including National Association of Interpretation, Kent Conservation District for lifetime achievement, the North American Butterfly Association and the Utah Lepidopterists’ Society. Gaining permanent protection for the red rock canyonlands has been a life-long dream. I ask that you step up to help make that happen.

Natural history questions or topic suggestions can be directed to Ranger Steve (Mueller) at odybrook@chartermi.net – Ody Brook Nature Sanctuary, 13010 Northland Dr. Cedar Springs, MI 49319 or call 616-696-1753.