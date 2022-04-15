Substitute teacher charged with child sexually abusive activity

Brett Mathew Wardrop



By Judy Reed

A teacher who has subbed with multiple local school districts, including Cedar Springs, was arrested this week by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and charged with several crimes, including child sexually abusive activity.

According to Cedar Springs Superintendent Scott Smith, they received a phone call around March 18 from a woman in Indiana, who said that she and her adult daughter had been posing online as an underage teen and phishing for sexual predators. And, that based on the responses from one man, they believed he may have substituted as a teacher in Cedar Springs as well as a neighboring district.

“She had a photo but no name,” said Smith. “We contacted our Kent County Sheriff Resource Office and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and the other district. Between the two districts, we were able to figure out who it was.”

The man was identified as Brett Mathew Wardrop, 50, of Grand Rapids. He had indeed subbed for Cedar Springs, at both the middle school and high school, as well as other local districts. Smith said they immediately blocked the man from subbing in the district while the investigation was going on, and Edustaff, the company the man worked for, blocked him so he could not teach anywhere.

According to the KCSO, they received the complaint that Wardrop was inappropriately communicating with someone he believed to be a minor. He was arrested on charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes. He was arraigned in 63rd District Court Tuesday and given a $20,000, 10 percent bond. He has bonded out.

WOOD TV reported that according to court documents, the person posing as a 14-year-old online met Wardrop in an app called Whisper. He reportedly began asking her for nude photos and told officers when he was arrested that he messaged the girl on his cellphone during class, while working as a substitute teacher.

Wardrop is alleged to have had these conversations with between 10 and 30 other minors and received nude photographs from some of them. KCSO detectives are continuing to investigate the online activity and are working to identity others that may have been victimized.

Supt. Smith said they don’t know of any local students that were targeted, but they were sending a letter out to parents Wednesday with some general info about the case and how to talk to their kids about it.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.