Parks and rec group creates balanced budget

Youth volleyball camp started this week, with 75-100 girls expected to participate. Photo from NKCE facebook page.



By Judy Reed

North Kent Community Enrichment, the parks and recreation group that is funded annually by local municipalities, may be able to continue for at least another year, based on a balanced budget presented by Director Jaime Gunderson at their regular meeting Monday evening.

The group has been fighting to find ways to stay afloat for several years. Events are popular with the public, but the funding has not been enough to sustain operations. Nelson dropped out of the consortium last year, and Courtland Township recently voted to withdraw, leaving only Solon, Algoma, the City of Cedar Springs, and Cedar Springs Public Schools. Algoma and Cedar Springs were previously also thinking of pulling out if operations could not be sustained. CS Public Schools doesn’t support the group financially, but gives the group office and meeting space, as well as hosts many of the events.

At last month’s meeting, Gunderson was asked to head up a committee to look at other parks and recreation groups in the state to see how they sustained operations, and then come back to the board with information so they could make a final decision on whether to dissolve after the fiscal year ends in June.

Gunderson created the subcommittee, and then brought back both recommendations to the board as well as a balanced budget.

The sub-committee consisted of Dan George, Cindy Patin, Darla Falcon, Tracy Salisbury, Sue Wolfe, and Gunderson.

“To gain better insight on funding, programs, and special events, I invested time into conversing with and assessing other area Parks and Recreation organizations including Greenville, Rockford, Big Rapids, Byron Township, and Walker,” she explained in a letter to the board. “While each are unique, NKCE is comparable.”

One of the main recommendations was implementing a resident and non-resident fee. “This will allow lower participation fees for governing units who are members of NKCE, therefore making their participation fee even more affordable. After several hours of reviewing each and every program currently offered, Tracy and I analyzed potential program changes, income, and expenses. If a new program fee basis should be initiated using a resident fee for participating governing partners and a non-resident fee, there is a projected revenue increase of $18,000,” explained Gunderson.

The difference in resident and non-resident fees range from $15 on the low end to $30-$40 on the high end, depending on the sport.

She also talked about doing more outreach to the townships and checking out their facilities to see if they had space for various activities. She gave an example of the tae kwon do classes at Solon Township. “His classes have tripled, they love that space,” said Gunderson.

The balanced budget would come in at just under $93,000 for 2022-2023. The board tabled the vote because Algoma was scheduled to vote Tuesday evening on whether to stay with the program. They did vote to stay with NKCE, so now the board will call a special meeting to vote on whether to continue on and approve Gunderson’s budget and recommendations.