Cutline: The new Seed Saving Library at the Cedar Springs Public Library

Cedar Springs Public Library held a Seed Starting Workshop on April 5th where patrons listened to gardening expert Marci DeVries, who was humorous, entertaining, and extremely knowledgeable about starting and saving seeds. They then planted their containers after choosing free seeds from the newly established Seed Saving Library, which officially launched at this workshop. CSPL board member Shelly Hilbert visited local Cedar Springs businesses in 2021, asking for seed donations as part of librarian Mary Gardner’s vision of starting a Seed Saving Library for the spring of 2022. Gardner secured some funding and then organized several adult and teen volunteers who repacked 361 seed packets and loose saved seeds into over 1750 coin envelopes.

Librarian Rosie Thomlinson drew our “Pick, Sow, Care, Grow” logo for both our sign and brochure, where patrons can learn more about starting a garden for self-sustainability. She also created a binder with copies of the original seed packets so patrons can look up more information about the free seeds they pick, check on frost dates, and learn more about gardening in general.

CSPL established this Seed Saving Library because it is important to create and maintain a local source for non-GMO heirloom seeds that are suited for the local climate and growing season. Seed libraries save patrons money, provide food for the family, help to save bees, and encourage sharing of seeds within the community and hopefully, back to the library.

Thanks to local donors and volunteers, the Library has several varieties of seeds to pick from, featuring the 2022 Michigan Seed Library One Seed, One State selection the “Boston Pickling Cucumber.”

We eagerly await a shipment of that should be arriving soon. These are heirloom seeds being sent to every Seed Saving Library in Michigan.

To participate in the Seed Saving Library, simply pick out your seeds and bring them to the front desk. Sow/care/harvest your fruits and vegetables then save your new seeds for next year’s planting or donate excess seeds back to the Library. The Library’s goal is to help provide food self sustainability and to create and maintain a local source of non-GMO heirloom seeds that are suited for the local climate and growing season. Check out the Seed Saving Library Mon-Fri 10am-6pm or Sat 9am-12pm and get started on prepping your garden!

