web analytics

Categorized | News

Man injured in crash with tree

Posted on 15 April 2022.

A Grand Rapids man was injured Saturday when his car left 17 Mile Rd and hit a tree. Photo from Solon Township Fire Facebook page.

A Grand Rapids man was sent to the hospital last Saturday after he crashed into a tree in Solon Township.

The crash occurred on Saturday, April 9, about 5:51 p.m. on 17 Mile near Long Lake. According to the Michigan State Police, a 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids, driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east bound on 17 Mile when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree and then overturned.  The driver and 21-year-old female passenger from Portage sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and both were transported to the hospital.  

The crash remains under investigation.

Solon Township Fire assisted at the scene.

This post was written by:

- who has written 19084 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Ray Winnie
Intandem Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!