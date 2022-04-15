Man injured in crash with tree



A Grand Rapids man was injured Saturday when his car left 17 Mile Rd and hit a tree. Photo from Solon Township Fire Facebook page.



A Grand Rapids man was sent to the hospital last Saturday after he crashed into a tree in Solon Township.

The crash occurred on Saturday, April 9, about 5:51 p.m. on 17 Mile near Long Lake. According to the Michigan State Police, a 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids, driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east bound on 17 Mile when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree and then overturned. The driver and 21-year-old female passenger from Portage sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and both were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Solon Township Fire assisted at the scene.