Driver in serious condition after crash

The driver of this Chevy Malibu suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash Tuesday in Nelson Township. Photo by Jennifer Marie.

The driver of this GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries. Photo by Jennifer Marie.

A man who was traveling to work early Tuesday morning never made it. Instead, he is in the hospital, fighting for his life for after a two-car crash

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was called to 16 Mile Rd and Shaner Ave in Nelson Township around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to police, a brown Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on 16 Mile Rd and ran the stop sign at Shaner Ave. The Malibu was then struck by a white GMC Yukon that was southbound on Shaner.

The driver of the GMC Yukon suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

Cedar Springs Fire assisted at the scene.

According to info on his gofundme page, the driver of the Malibu, JD Marsiglia, is in the ICU with a severe brain injury, 16 broken ribs, a broken sternum, a broken femur and is covered in lacerations and placed in a medically induced coma. If you would like to help this young family, you can visit the gofundme page at https://tinyurl.com/mwdu4bej.