City to consider expanding social district

This map shows the proposed social districting area. The places designated #1 and #2 are where patrons would be able to buy alcohol.

#1 – CS Brewing Company LLC 95 N. Main St

#2 – Delightful Gatherings Red Bird Bistro 22 N. Main St.

Extending it to seven days a week

By Judy Reed

Last summer, the City of Cedar Springs approved a social districting plan, where people could buy alcohol from two local restaurants and take them (in a special to-go container) to the concerts once a week that were being held in the Heart of Cedar Springs. Tonight, Thursday, April 14, the City Council will consider a proposal from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) to the City Council to expand the boundaries of the social district and extend it to seven days a week. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission would also have to approve the plan.

Under the proposal, the Cedar Springs Social District and Commons Area would encompass the sidewalks adjacent to Main St. from 17 N. Main St. on the west side of the road and from 22 N. Main St on the east side of the road northwards to Maple St.; the sidewalks adjacent to Maple St. but no further than 72 W. Maple; the Heart of Cedar Springs Park; and the city-owned property at 17 N. Main Street as a picnic and dining area.

The social district and commons area would operate from the hour of 12:01 p.m. (Noon) until

10:00 p.m. of each day, Monday through Sunday, from the date of approval of the resolution until September 24th, 2022. Licensees would be able to serve alcoholic beverages to citizens to be consumed in the City’s commons areas during those times.

The City Council first heard the proposal at the March meeting. Mayor Pamela Conley thought the change would benefit the community and increase community comradery. Council members Rose Powell and Jerry Gross Sr. both said they’d rather the hours be limited to special events.

“Under the proposed change, people could take alcohol that is purchased at one of the participating restaurants to anywhere in the social district, which now also includes the 17 N. Main property and theoretically any events that occur on Main St. or in the Heart of Springs,” explained City Manager Mike Womack. “But, as the DDA would point out, the social district had zero problems last year so expanding the days/times of the social district shouldn’t cause any problems this year.”

Womack added that those holding a community event can decide if they want alcohol allowed there. “Any event that has a community event application can decide that they don’t want alcohol to be allowed at their event and we will ensure that either the participating businesses either don’t sell social district alcohol during that event or we will erect signage indicating that alcohol is not permitted in that particular area during the event time,” he said.

MLCC qualified businesses must receive approval from the City Council to be permitted to sell alcohol for consumption in the Social District or Commons Area.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and other City employees and volunteers will monitor the Common Area for compliance with MLCC and City of Cedar Springs rules and regulations.

To see the entire proposal and regulations, you can download the entire City Council agenda and packet. Just go to https://cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/minutes-agendas-packets/Agenda-Packet_2021-04-15.pdf.

City Council meets Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, at the corner of Ash and Main Street.