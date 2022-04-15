Bridge work forces detour

Work crews began tearing out sidewalk leading up to the bridge earlier this week. Post photo by J. Reed.

The old bridge over Cedar Creek is going to be replaced.

Post photo by J. Reed.

Work began Monday to reconstruct the bridge over Cedar Creek at the corner of Main and Oak Streets, forcing traffic to detour around the construction. Crews began digging up sidewalk leading to the bridge on Tuesday.

Downtown Cedar Springs Main St. will be closed to thru traffic just north of Oak St. Traffic between Cherry and Pine St. on Main St. is local traffic only. All Main Street businesses are expected to remain open and operating during this work, but the bridge closure will create the necessity for an alternative traffic route around the work. The detour from Main St. will be Cherry St. to Fifth St., then up to Pine St. and back over to Main St. This project is expected to take several months to complete.