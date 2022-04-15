Easter is on its way!

By Judy Reed

Bundle up this Saturday and enjoy two Easter events you won’t want to miss! Both Cedar Springs and Sand Lake are having their annual Easter egg hunts, and they look like lots of fun for the kids!

April 16: The Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual community Easter egg hunt at Salisbury Park in the Village of Sand Lake on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. There will be plenty of eggs to be found, and drawings for prizes for each age group. Kids will be put in age groups and they will all start at the same time. There will even be a special guest appearance by the Easter bunny!

April 16: The Cedar Springs Community Easter Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 1-3 p.m. by City Impact and Green Family and Friends at Skinner Field, which is behind Morley Park, in the City of Cedar Springs. Cedar Springs area businesses and churches are coming together to celebrate community and have some fun!

There will be an Easter egg hunt; bounce house; free lunch; games; crafts; petting zoo; Kent County Sheriff’s deputies and horses; and they are giving away over 100 new bikes for boys and girls!