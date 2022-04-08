Wizard of Oz Auditions

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition will be the summer show of the Cedar Springs Community Players. Auditions will be held Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, April 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs Community Library, 107 N. Main Street, Cedar Springs for kids from ages 8 to 18.

We’re off to see the wizard! The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is a specially prepared adaptation of Frank L Baum’s book and Arlen and Harburg’s familiar music and lyrics. This is the well-loved “tale of a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home.”

Rehearsals will be on Thursdays in May, June, and July at the Cedar Springs Community Library. Performances are July 29-31 at the historic Kent Theatre. Angela Wilbur and Erika Wood are directing the musical.