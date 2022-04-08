We have a winner!

Last week was our annual April Fools edition, which fell the day before April 1. We always run several April Fools stories, a fake ad, and like to add some little “Easter eggs” for readers’ enjoyment. Then, to top it off, we run a contest to see if readers can guess which stories and ads are the April Fools ones. If you guess correctly, you get entered into the contest to win some cash.

Congratulations to Felicia Smith, who was the person who correctly guessed most of the April Fools stories and which ad it was. She got five out of six possible points. The new April Fools stories were Beachfront resort; Weed expo; and Keeping the Post going. The story that ran previously was Newest Red Flannel event (running of the bulls); and the story that never ran (from the list) was Millionaire offers to buy the Post. The fake ad was Glow in the Dark tanning salon.

Congratulations, Felicia, you won a fast $30! And all you had to do was read the Post! Thank you, Felicia, and to everyone that not only enters the contest, but that reads the Post every week!