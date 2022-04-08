Three suffer injuries in five-car crash

The driver of the Silverado that caused the crash reportedly suffered a medical condition prior to the crash. Courtesy photo.



Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of South Sheridan and Sidney Roads at 5:40 p.m. p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, involving multiple vehicles.



Central Dispatch received a call regarding a reckless driver traveling south on South Sheridan Road near Pakes Road. Minutes later, the crash was reported with multiple vehicles involved. The southbound vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 38-year-old man from Lyons, failed to stop for the stop light at Sidney Road and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old man from Carson City, as the Equinox was entering the intersection to head north on Sheridan Road. The Equinox was forced into a 2019 Ford Escape driven by a 61-year-old female from Stanton, who was waiting on Sidney Road and facing east preparing to make a left turn onto Sheridan Road.



The Silverado continued in a southeasterly direction after striking the Equinox and then struck a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 75-year-old Greenville woman, who was in the drive of the Crossroads Café waiting to enter South Sheridan Road. The Silverado continued, striking a parked 2007 Buick and pushing the Buick against the Crossroads Café, which caused damage to the building.



The driver of the Silverado was transported to Sheridan Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Equinox and a 32-year-old female passenger were transported to Sparrow Carson Hospital for minor injuries. There were also three young occupants in the Equinox that were not injured. No one else was injured in the crash.



M-66 was shut down for approximately one hour while the crash was investigated. The driver of the Silverado appeared to have been suffering from a medical condition. There were no indications of any alcohol and drugs use.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, Michigan State Police, Carson City Police Department, Sheridan Fire Department, and Stanton Fire Department.



