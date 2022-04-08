The Post travels to Las Vegas

The Post made it to Las Vegas when Tom Robinson, of Sand Lake, ran a marathon in his 46th state—only four more to go!

“The Mt. Charleston marathon is very fast with a 5,000 ft drop with amazing views. While in the Las Vegas area, I visited the Hoover Dam and got a little sun in as well. When the Post goes to Vegas, it stays in Vegas!” he said.

Thank you, Tom, for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Taking a business trip? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!