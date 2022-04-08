Silent Observer: the Bonnie Oom murder

Bonnie Oom



To recognize Silent Observer’s 50th Anniversary, they begun highlighting 50 unsolved crimes—one per day—leading up to their celebration on May 25, 2022. Police are asking for your help in providing information that may lead to the arrest in these crimes. Some are tragic homicides, some are thefts, and some are wanted for serious felonies and have not been located. Be sure to check out their daily posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Thirty-five years is too long to wait for justice. Today, we are highlighting the murder of Bonnie Oom. Bonnie, 34, was last seen at Riverside Park at 5:30 a.m. on September 4, 1986, taking her morning walk when she disappeared. Her body was found three days later near Pickerel Lake Park in the Rockford area. (Pickerel Lake Park is located on Ramsdell.) She had been brutally beaten to death.

The Michigan State Police continues to investigate. A lot of time has passed since Bonnie’s tragic death. If you have information as to who was involved, ask yourself – do you still have the same allegiances and fear 35 years later? Now is the time to speak up for Bonnie, her family, and her community. Contact Silent Observer safely and anonymously at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org. Silent Observer will pay a $2,500 reward if your tip leads to the arrest of those involved.