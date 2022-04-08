Jurisdictions across Michigan will hold elections May 3

Four weeks remain until jurisdictions across the state hold elections on May 3. A complete list of jurisdictions holding elections, including four state House districts with a general election to fill partial terms for vacant seats, is available online.

“Our democracy is strongest when everyone participates, in every election,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This spring’s elections give citizens the opportunity to directly impact their communities, and with options to cast their ballot it’s easy to make their voices heard.”

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online, mail in an application to their clerk, or visit their clerk’s office in person to apply for and submit an absentee ballot. Or they can wait until Election Day and vote at their local polling place.

Voters can find more information on elections in their jurisdiction, including a sample ballot and list of races and questions on it, at Michigan.gov/Vote. While the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats. The House Districts are:

• 15th in Wayne County

• 36th in Macomb County

• 43rd in Oakland County

• 74th in Kent County

The special election will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until December 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census. Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Voters can find absentee ballot applications and information about upcoming elections at Michigan.gov/Vote.